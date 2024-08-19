The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Brussels has given Malta the green light to fork out twice as much money for films and television series as it was able to until now – which means as much as half a billion euros in funding over the next five years.

It separately reports that a Romanian prince who was recently released from custody after being detained in Malta on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) has spoken out about his arrest and time behind bars.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Moviment Graffitti's Andre Callus who, in an interview with the newspaper said workers are getting only a trickle of the wealth they are helping to generate.

The newspaper separately refers to comments by Robert Abela who on Sunday told PL supporters that the government - whether handling the Malta Police Force or an extradition case - must "do what is right for our people".

In-Nazzjon leads with an article on how four Maltese women helped save a newborn during a visit to Kenya. Separately, the newspaper pays tribute to Lorenzo Vella, the head of the European Commission Representation in Malta who died aged 43.

L-orizzont similarly pays tribute to Vella, while in a separate piece, the newspaper reports that the government is looking into ways of allowing Daniel Joe Meli to contest his extradition to the US, where he is wanted to face charges of selling hacking equipment on the dark web.