While the European election has grabbed most of the headlines over the last few weeks, some 707 local candidates have also been hitting the streets.

When voters go to the polls on Saturday, they will be tasked with voting in both the European Parliament election and the local elections.

The Labour Party is fielding the most council candidates, at 381, while the Nationalist Party has put 292 people up for election.

Of the 68 councils across Malta and Gozo, the largest are Sliema, St Paul's Bay, Birkirkara and Mosta, who all elect 13 councillors. The remainder elect between five and 11 councillors.

Judging by the numbers, one of the most hotly contested is St Paul's Bay, where 23 candidates are vying to be elected with the next highest number of candidates in Birkirkara (22), Mellieħa (17) and Mosta (17).

On the other end of the scale there are just five candidates in Mdina battling it out for... five seats.

While the result of the European Parliament election will be known on Sunday, vote-counting for the local council elections will take place over three days between Wednesday and Friday.