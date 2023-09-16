Enemalta held its Annual General Meeting in Shanghai this year, as Energy Minister Miriam Dalli held high-level talks with the entity’s minority shareholder Shanghai Electric Power.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Energy Ministry said Dalli and the company’s top-level management discussed different technologies that could help decarbonise the energy sector.

Those talks also involved visits to a hydrogen refilling station, smart energy control centre and green energy centre, the ministry said.

Dalli, who was accompanied by Enemalta Chairman Ryan Fava, CEO Jonathan Cardona, International Energy Services Centre (IESC) CEO Johann Zammit and permanent secretary Joseph Caruana, met with Shanghai Electric Power Chairman Lin Hua and CEO Huang Chen.

Shanghai Electric is also a minority shareholder of IESC, an Enemalta subsidiary.

When addressing the AGM, Dalli said the government was determined to continue shielding Maltese citizens from global energy prices and equally determined to back businesses and households switch to cleaner and more efficient energy sources.

In its statement, the ministry highlighted diverse work being done to improve Malta’s energy network – from upgrading its distribution network following a series of days-long power cuts in summer to adding a second interconnector, investing in grid-scale battery energy storage, improving schemes for land-based renewable energy systems and plans for offshore renewable energy projects.