Economists have projected that Malta's economy could shrink up to half its previous size due to the coronavirus and the European Union has banned travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days.

No more rush hour traffic

9.08am Traffic used to be the bane of locals. Not anymore - the streets are almost completely deserted. Here's a photo a reader sent us of Msida circus this morning.

An empty Msida circus on Wednesday morning.

France bans short-selling for a month

8.58am French regulators have banned short-selling on the Paris bourse for a month. Investors use short-selling to bet the market will fall. That puts a lot of pressure on prices and can end up causing a lot of uncertainty and volatility.

'A dark day for aviation' - MIA boss Alan Borg

8.45am Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg has given his first comments since news broke that flights to Malta will be banned as of Saturday.

“Saturday will be a dark day for the local aviation industry and all stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to ensure the industry’s growth and success over the past years," Borg said.

"Now, more than ever, it is crucial for us to work together with government and all industry players to see the local aviation industry through these trying times".

Markets down

8.39am Bad news for financial and commodities markets.

Tokyo ended down 1.7 per cent, while Sydney plunged more than six per cent and Hong Kong lost more than three per cent in the afternoon, while Shanghai was 1.8 per cent off.

Seoul shed almost five per cent, Mumbai lost 3.5 per cent and Jakarta and Taipei retreated more than two per cent.

Oil prices were down, too. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 2.5 per cent at $26 a barrel, while international benchmark Brent lost 1.5 per cent to $28.

Muscat is back in town

8.22am Here's a morsel of news that's not coronavirus related. Our jet-setting former prime minister (and current Labour backbencher) Joseph Muscat returned to Malta late last night, flying in from London. Here he is, checking in at Heathrow airport yesterday evening.

Supermarkets are hiring

8.28am Speaking of supermarkets, many local ones have started posting job vacancy ads to Facebook. The economy might be tanking, but with bars and restaurants closed, supermarkets look set to benefit.

Shopping for the elderly

8.18am Yesterday, we shared news of Woolworths supermarkets in Australia reserving one-hour slots for elderly and disabled shoppers.

We now have what we think is the first local supermarket to follow suit. Iceland supermarkets have told customers that they are reserving 7am-9am time slots for "the elderly and the most vulnerable".

"We ask the public to respect this time period," the supermarket said on Facebook.

Lotto suspended

8.13am The coronavirus has forced Maltco to suspend a 100-year-old tradition: the local lotto.

All tickets purchased will be valid for a later, as yet undefined date, when the suspended lotto can resume.

What happened overnight?

8am Here is a summary of key events over the past 12 hours: