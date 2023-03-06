Activists on Monday stuck placards onto the door of the Home Affairs Ministry, calling for justice in domestic violence cases ahead of a Women’s Day protest march this Wednesday.

The placards show victims of domestic violence Bernice Cassar and Rita Ellul, as well as slogans reading "we’re sick and tired" and "justice delayed, is justice denied".

In a statement, the activists slammed pathetic police inaction over the years. They said police action could have prevented serious crimes such as domestic violence and femicide.

"Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard have repeatedly promised to implement the right reforms and increase resources, but have failed to deliver."

The theme for this year’s protest - Women United Against Injustice (Nisa Magħqudin għax mill-Ġustizzja Mċaħħdin - was chosen after witnessing several injustices women face especially when seeking justice through our institutions, they said.

"Over the past months alone, we have seen senseless sentences and long years of waiting for action to be taken or for justice to be served - such as in the case of Sion Grech. We have also seen instances of victim blaming, such as the baseless lies in the case of Andrea Prudente.

"It is clear: our justice system is actually an unjust system for women. Women experience injustice because of the inequalities inherent in our patriarchal society."

The protest march is being held on Wednesday at 5.30 pm. Participants will meet near the Triton Fountain in Floriana and the march will end in front of the law courts.

The protest is being organised by Moviment Graffitti, MGRM, Doctors for Choice, Women’s Rights Foundation and Young Progressive Beings.

It is also endorsed by aditus, Malta Women’s Lobby, Merħba Bik, Women for Women, YMCA, Migrant Women Association Malta, Integra, ARC, IVY, Dance Beyond Borders, Allejanza Kontra l-Faqar, MAWB, Men Against Violence and Għajjejt u Xbajt.

Activists stuck placards onto the door of the Home Affairs Ministry ahead of a Women’s Day protest march this Wednesday. Photo: Moviment Graffitti