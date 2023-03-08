Domestic violence featured prominently in messages by businesses, activists and politicians in Malta who on Wednesday joined the rest of the globe to mark Women's Day.

The QLZH Foundation released a video on its social media with a message on resilience, targeting women suffering abuse.

"For this year's Women's Day, we honour the victims of domestic violence and femicides, as well as all those women who walked out from a toxic relationship.

"If you are experiencing domestic violence, remember you have the Strength of a Woman, walk out today," the social arm of Quick Lets Zanzi Homes said on Wednesday, urging victims to seek support from Dar Merħba Bik Foundation.

Activists will on Wednesday march from the Triton fountain to the law courts in Valletta, in a protest themed Women United Against Injustice (Nisa Magħqudin għax mill-Ġustizzja Mċaħħdin).

On Monday the same activists stuck placards onto the door of the Home Affairs Ministry, calling for justice in domestic violence cases. The placards showed victims of domestic violence Bernice Cassar and Rita Ellul, as well as slogans reading "we’re sick and tired" and "justice delayed, is justice denied".

No money to protect women - ADPD

In a separate statement on Wednesday, deputy chair of ADPD Sandra Gauci said Cassar's case remained an open wound.

"It is hard to forget how a woman who was suffering from violence reported abuse six times but there were no resources to assist her.

"It seems that we have money to waste on corrupt contracts but not to protect our women," she said, adding it was futile to declare femicide as a violent act in its own right if no action was taken.

Gauci said that since Cassar's murder, some five domestic violence reports have been filed every day. She slammed delays in the justice system and the handing down of suspended sentences which she said did not reflect the seriousness of violence against women.

"Enough empty rhetoric. All we are asking for is to be valued more than a bird, a dog or a chicken," she said.

Deputy secretary general Melissa Bagley called for "commitment" from men: "we need to work hand-in-hand to move away from a patriarchal society towards a more inclusive and just one where men and women share their duties on an equal basis".

Referring to a recent case that saw the national orchestra being embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal, Bagley said the victim had been urged to remain silent but had instead stood her ground. Similarly, women should speak up and speak loud, she urged.

'From words to action' - PN

The PN also marked Women's Day by referring to the murder of Cassar.

Referring to an inquiry which concluded that the state 'system' failed the mother-of-two, particularly because of a lack of resources and a heavy caseload, the party called for the publication of the whole report.

In a note dated January 17, 2023 retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia recommended only the publication of the conclusions and recommendations, to make sure that ongoing criminal court proceedings are not jeopardised.

"Despite changes in legislation and development, Maltese women still feel threatened and not well protected. We need to move from words to action, and the government needs to show that it is willing to protect women from domestic violence.

"It is surreal that in 2023 we are still discussing domestic violence and how to stop this scrouge from impacting a lot of Maltese women, including causing their death."

Highest rate of women choosing a career in the public service

Fifty-five per cent of public service employees are women - the highest rate in the history of the sector, and an increase of five per cent over 10 years.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana told a conference marking Women’s Day this figure confirmed that the Public Service understood the current need for a flexible support system.

“It is our duty - as the largest employer in the country - to be an example for others: a model employer with flexible and efficient work practices for both men and women."