Four Palestinian children from Gaza arrived in Malta in the early hours of Thursday morning to receive medical treatment.

Sources told Times of Malta that the three boys and one girl aged between 10 and 15 years landed at around 2am at Malta International Airport after a long journey that took them from an airport near the border with Israel to Bucharest where they changed to another flight to Malta.

The children are accompanied by their relatives. They will be going for medical appointments this morning. No information was given on what kind of medical treatment they will require.

Last year a number of Palestinian children were brought to Malta for medical treatment including plastic surgery for severe burns and amputations.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the arrival of the Palestinian children reaffirming Malta’s commitment to offer humanitarian aid while working towards securing peace in the Middle East.

The entire operation was coordinated by the European Union Civil Protection mechanism with the participation of Malta’s Department of Civil Protection.

The children will receive medical care at Mater Dei Hospital while relatives are being hosted by the Agency for the Protection of Asylum Seekers (AWAS).