2024 was a year defined by scandal, political drama, and high-stakes court battles. Yet, amid the chaos and controversy, certain individuals rose above the fray, leaving an indelible mark with their actions, resilience, and impact.

Times of Malta has chosen a list of individuals who defied adversity, often triumphing against the odds.

Neil Agius, athlete, world-record breaker, environmental activist

Neil Agius

Athlete, world-record breaker and environmental activist Neil Agius has been chosen as Times of Malta’s Person of the Year.

When Agius was forced to abandon his world record-breaking swim off Mallorca in September 2023 due to multiple jellyfish stings, many believed the tide had turned against his superhuman feats.

Fast forward a year, and the 38-year-old stood at the edge of Mellieħa Bay, his gaze fixed on the horizon, eyes burning with steely determination. He emerged from the water more than two days later after a 52-hour, 140km non-stop swim around Malta, Gozo, and Comino, etching his name into the record books.

Battling extreme conditions and hypothermia, Agius conquered the monumental challenge with humility and dignity, winning the admiration of the nation. It was no wonder that hundreds of people dropped everything to welcome him as he set foot at Għar Lapsi that September night, as a storm loomed ahead.

In shattering his own 2021 world record of 125.7km, Neil embodied perseverance, determination and a powerful message about never giving up.

“My mind was focused on the position of my shoulder and stroke, how my hips are moving, making sure my mouth doesn’t open so much so I don’t swallow so much water,” he told journalists the next day.

Beyond his endurance, Agius used his swim to raise awareness about the fragile state of Malta’s marine habitat, highlighting his commitment to protecting the environment he so deeply connects with. He also inspired a new generation to swim.

Before breaking the record, Agius organised a series of sessions to fund community beach clean-ups, once again demonstrating the positive impact that renowned athletes can achieve when they channel their skills for a greater cause.

Other honourable mentions:

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament

Roberta Metsola. Photo: Frederick Florin/AFP

Malta’s finest political export reached new heights in 2024 as she secured a second term as European Parliament president, winning an absolute majority of 562 votes cast from the 699 MEPs.

In a year marked by geopolitical instability, Metsola’s leadership stood out as she cleverly navigated critical discussions on issues such as European security and migration, undertaking a whirlwind of diplomatic efforts that saw her amass significant air miles and influence.

Her ability to foster dialogue and consensus among diverse political groups in the European Parliament showcased the diplomatic acumen of Metsola, 45, despite the mounting challenges facing the EU’s member states, especially amid the Russian threat and the rise of the far-right.

Her international recognition was widely reflected domestically, and her celebrity status and charm helped her achieve a record-breaking 87,473 first-count votes in the European elections held in Malta.

For context, that is equivalent to a whopping 34% of all valid votes cast and 80% of all votes obtained by the PN.

Ian Borg, minister

Ian Borg

It’s a contentious nomination for a minister who courted controversy and scandal for several years – from an illegal private swimming pool to the driving licences scandal. Many, in fact, felt he was “kicked upstairs” to the foreign affairs portfolio in March 2022, a ministry some in Malta continue to regard as less important.

But Borg, 38, has proven his staunchest critics wrong, rarely putting a foot wrong in a role that has brought visibility and influence to Malta on the global stage.

In 2024, Malta held a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, a rare opportunity that Borg utilised to advocate for conflict resolution in a world torn apart by wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Malta was then parachuted in at the 11th hour to assume the chair of the OSCE after Russia shot down Estonia’s presidency. Within months, Malta was lauded for providing a lifeline to an organisation that holds major significance in times of war. Backed by seasoned diplomats like Natasha Meli Daudey and Vanessa Frazier Borg, the foreign minister showed he can be strategically astute and widely adopted humanitarian positions.

Domestically, Borg’s ascent continued. In September, he was appointed deputy prime minister and just last month was entrusted with the additional tourism portfolio, further solidifying his political influence.

It is no surprise that many Labour insiders see him as a potential successor to Robert Abela.

Myriam Spiteri Debono, President of the Republic

Myriam Spiteri Debono

The notary from Attard may have had a very low public profile before she was unexpectedly chosen as the consensus political figure to serve as Malta's 11th President of the Republic. Yet, in less than a year, Spiteri Debono has transformed the presidency into a powerful voice for justice, dignity, and compassion.

More importantly, she has recognised the role’s potential to confront the nation’s unresolved wounds head-on. In her very first speech, she bravely addressed sensitive issues, including the deaths of Jean Paul Sofia and Daphne Caruana Galizia, as well as the deep-rooted corruption plaguing the country.

Her bold condemnation of the “disease of greed” and her unflinching stand against corruption as a symptom of unchecked avarice struck at the heart of one of Malta’s most pressing issues.

Though public speaking may not be her natural strength, the former Speaker of the House has consistently used her platform to advocate for ethical standards and challenge the status quo. As we highlighted in our editorial last April, she seems determined to break the mold of inertia and use the presidency as a genuine force for advocacy, uniting the country with a message of accountability and hope.

The Malta Ranger Unit, environment inspectors

The Malta Rangers Unit

The environment faces a daily onslaught from all sorts of illegal activities, from littering to poaching to illegal development. Despite the constant harassment, the Malta Ranger Unit has stood in the way of a stream of illegalities and vandals harming the environment.

And while the rangers rely purely on donations – with only two officers employed in the unit – they have bravely clamped down on offenders and filmed illegal activities, helping to march the perpetrators to court.

With only around 15 environmental police in the country, the Malta Ranger Unit have become a key part of the country’s frontline defence against environmental crime. Apart from putting education as their mission, they should also be applauded for their fearlessness.

Steve Zammit Lupi, mayor, environmentalist

Steve Zammit Lupi

The 29-year-old environmentalist may be one of the most understated figures in local politics, but his quiet determination and passion for sustainability have made a significant impact.

Shunning the two main parties, Zammit Lupi stood as an independent candidate in the Żebbuġ local council election, letting his green credentials and natural charisma do the talking, quickly earning the trust of his community.

During his first term as councillor, he made environmental and sustainable initiatives the cornerstone of his work, championing cycling projects, car-free days, tree planting, and litter clean-ups in Żebbuġ.

His commitment to sustainable transport and green causes gained further attention when he cycled from Malta to Sweden to raise environmental awareness and promote eco-friendly projects in his hometown.

His hands-on approach resonated deeply with Żebbuġ residents, who rejected candidates from the traditional political parties in favour of his progressive, green vision, winning a strong majority to serve as mayor. His efforts were later recognised with an award at the ERA Awards at Verdala Palace, solidifying his reputation as a dedicated advocate for environmental conservation.

Jamie Cardona, actor

Jamie Cardona

When Jamie Cardona first put on his show about his time as a teenager at a Church school last April, he figured it would be a success if its six-show run got good reviews.

Fast forward eight months, and Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja has become the longest-running theatrical production in Malta. Thanks to Cardona’s remarkable versatility, the show has resonated deeply with audiences. Not only did the 24-year-old actor and radio host write the script, but he also plays himself and several other characters, seamlessly bringing his personal story to life on stage.

Jamie went on to make hundreds of people laugh and cry in Luke Saydon’s critically-acclaimed Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin. No wonder audiences are calling out for an encore.

The criteria we used to select the list:

People who are recognised for shaping public discourse, advancing major issues, or influencing political, social, economic, or cultural movements. Their actions, decisions, or leadership resonate widely with contemporary challenges or debate.

The person or group has been a focal point in the media and public attention throughout the year.

Positive achievements, such as successful activism, or exceptional leadership.

The selection is not always celebratory; it may include individuals or groups whose actions sparked controversy or upheaval.