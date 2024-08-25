Opposition leader Bernard Grech has criticised police commissioner Angelo Gafà for his failure to take appropriate action to investigate the identity cards and Vitals scandals, as well as for "lying" about the case of femicide victim Nicolette Ghirxi.

An inquiry into the hospitals' concession to Vitals, demanded by Repubblika and led by the judiciary but not the police, led to the arraignment of several politicians and public officials.

And a court found that former MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi's claims on the fraudulent issue of 18,000 identity cards for third-country nationals merits an investigation.

Speaking on Net TV on Sunday, Grech said the Ghirxi family's demand for an independent inquiry, to determine how and where the state had failed her, was fully supported by the Nationalist Party.

“This is the only way in this country for anyone seeking the truth,” he remarked, referencing the public inquiry that followed the tragic death of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia.

Ghirxi was fatally stabbed in her Swatar apartment by her former boyfriend, Edward Johnston, earlier this month.

On Sunday, Times of Malta published evidence suggesting that while Ghirxi had agreed to undergo a risk assessment, she had informed a friend and her lawyer that she had been “talked out of it” by professionals from FSWS/Aġenzija Appoġġ during her evaluation.

This contradicts earlier statements by police commissioner Gafà, who told journalists that Ghirxi had been offered a risk assessment but declined in writing, claiming she did not feel at risk.

“Now we clearly know that the commissioner lied about a person who was killed. He told us that she refused the risk assessment. Now we know that this is not true,” Grech stated.

He also criticised Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri for failing to take action against the police commissioner.

“When a police commissioner lies, others would be ready to lie as well,” he said.

Grech stressed that the PN would continue to insist that no one should be above the law.

He thanked former PN MP Jason Azzopardi for his tireless efforts in exposing the identity cards racket and ensuring that an inquiry is held.

He noted how PN MP Darren Carabott had proposed several measures to restore trust in the ID card system, including allowing citizens to verify who is registered at their property.

Grech accused the Labour government of creating a fraudulent scheme that invaded people’s privacy and invited anyone receiving correspondence addressed to third parties to come forward and contact the PN so that all evidence could be passed on to the inquiring magistrate.

The PN leader reiterated his calls for Camilleri’s resignation in connection with the identity card racket. “This government has lost all sense of responsibility and accountability. Camilleri must resign because he has failed.”

Regarding the Vitals inquiry, the PN leader accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of interfering with the truth and manipulating the course of justice.

Citing an article published by MaltaToday, Grech accused Abela of undermining the legal process and using inquiries and their conclusions for his political survival and interests.

MaltaToday reported on Sunday that Abela had directed senior police officers not to interrogate individuals mentioned in the Vitals inquiry, and instead have them all charged in court, in a bid to ensure former prime minister Joseph Muscat is not seen as the sole figure behind the fraudulent deal.

“This administration has reached its lowest ebb,” he argued.

Commenting on Norma Saliba’s intention to run for the office of president of the Partit Laburista, Grech suggested that Abela was playing a game of musical chairs.

“The prime minister pretends to make changes in an attempt to maintain control. But what he is doing will have a very negative impact on the country,” he said

While Grech stated that he sees nothing wrong with a former PBS editor and head of news running for office within the Partit Laburista, he pointed out that Saliba had been found guilty three times of violating the PN’s rights during her tenure as head of news.

This, he argued, shows that Robert Abela is happy to reward those who align with his agenda while serving in public roles.