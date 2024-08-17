The Nationalist Party has urged the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) to publicly publish the results of its investigations into the fish sludge found in Ħondoq Bay public.

Earlier this month, Qala mayor Paul Buttiġieġ complained to the authorities and fish farm operators after slime washed up at the popular Ħondoq Bay. He had suspected that the slime had drifted from a fish farm off St Paul’s Bay.

Following Buttiġieġ’s comments, earlier this week ERA said it will continue to monitor the ongoing cleaning works at the beach by members of the Federation of Fish Farms.

On Saturday, the PN said ERA must identify the source of contamination and establish effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“The priority of the Nationalist Party is to stop contamination of this kind from the source, to reduce the environmental risks and protect the health of all those who frequent the beach,” Environment Shadow Minister Rebekah Borg and Gozo Shadow Minister Alex Borg said.

The statement said the issue at Ħondoq is not an “isolated incident” and said recent cases of contamination in Maltese bays have “escalated the public’s concern”.

This summer, locals have seen several beach closures due to contaminated water- some lasting longer than others.

In May, popular tourist spot Balluta Bay was closed after becoming contaminated with Escherichia coli, or E. coli, and Enterococci, leaving visitors disappointed and businesses impacted. The closure had left visitors disappointed and businesses impacted.

Earlier this week, Balluta Bay reopened to the public.

Last week, the beach underneath Buġibba square was cleared for swimming after health authorities issued a contamination warning for the area the previous week.