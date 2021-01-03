When Robert Abela delivered his Labour leadership victory speech almost a year ago, he gave his word that mistakes of the past would not happen again. He seemed to be suggesting a change from a previous administration that ignored claims of corruption. Over the subsequent year, his vow would be tested, often by stories and secrets revealed by Times of Malta journalists. News editor Diana Cacciottolo looks back on some of the key stories Times of Malta exposed in 2020.

Jobs for the boys, part one

Within days of becoming prime minister, Abela announced the resignation of controversial police chief, Lawrence Cutajar (right), who failed to investigate top government officials or follow up on financial crime during his tenure. But Times of Malta revealed that he was then handed a government contract for his “expertise in public safety and logistics”. The contract was only terminated when Times of Malta published another, more serious revelation months later – secret recordings that suggested that as police chief, he had tipped off Melvin Theuma, the man later given a pardon for his role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Jobs for the boys, part two

Konrad Mizzi (right) resigned as a minister during a dramatic week in 2019, when businessman Yorgen Fenech, the owner of a company set up to funnel money into Mizzi’s Panama account, was arrested in connection with the journalist’s murder. But, two weeks later, the former tourism minister was engaged as a consultant for the Malta Tourism Authority, on an €80,000-a-year job complete with medical insurance. The role, revealed by Times of Malta in January caused outrage, and the contract was terminated a day after the news broke.

A scandal in Montenegro

Even though his political career seemed over, Mizzi continued to hold on as a backbench Labour MP through much of 2020. That changed with a Times of Malta story in June, which uncovered documents about a wind-farm deal he had spearheaded while Energy Minister. They showed how Fenech’s 17 Black secretly made millions off the back of state energy company Enemalta’s decision to buy the wind farm in Montenegro in 2015. The timing coincided with an e-mail, detailing how 17 Black would funnel money into the secret Panama-based companies of Mizzi and former chief of staff, Keith Schembri.

By the end of the month, the Labour Party voted to kick him out of the group. Abela said the decision was taken due to his ties with the Panama Papers and 17 Black.

Friends with benefits

Anyone who should not have been in Yorgen Fenech’s contacts book, probably logged on to timesofmalta.com with some trepidation throughout 2020. A slew of stories exposed Fenech’s close relationships with people in power when they should have been giving him a wide berth.

The first of these came in early January, when Times of Malta revealed that the former deputy chief of police, Silvio Valletta (right), went on football holidays with Fenech at a time when he was identified as a suspect in the murder. There was an almost immediate reaction: Valletta’s wife, then Gozo minister, Justyne Caruana, resigned. She would later leave her husband before being reinstated to cabinet.

Times of Malta revealed another ill-advised trip with casino operator Fenech in October, this time involving the financial regulator. Joe Cuschieri’s (right) 2018 Las Vegas casino trip came just a month after he left the Malta Gaming Authority to become the head of the Malta Financial Services Authority. Cuschieri insisted there was no conflict of interest, a position backed by the prime minister. But Cuschieri resigned within a month of the story, in a move “ratified” by an MFSA investigation.

Just before the end of the year, Times of Malta revealed claims that Junior Minister Rosianne Cutajar (right) also had close connections with Fenech, by brokering a multi-million euro property deal in Mdina. The deal only fell through because of his arrest for murder, and Cutajar is being chased for payment. The parliamentary secretary denies any impropriety and the prime minister says he won’t act until an investigation by the standards commissioner is concluded.

The WhatsApp chat that sparked a leadership election

PN leader Adrian Delia was already under pressure by the summer of 2020. Earlier in the year he had seen of yet another attempt to oust him after a series of surveys showed his popularity waning further. But in July, Times of Malta published a WhatsApp message conversation between Delia and Fenech that showed they were in contact after the 17 Black revelations. The story provoked outrage – first by Delia, who asked the police commissioner to investigate the source of the story. But for those in a party that had set itself up as anti-corruption, the revelation was a step too far. Two days later, Delia lost a vote of confidence by his MPs and would later lose a leadership election.

Taxes and a tax commissioner

When Bernard Grech entered the race to become PN leader, his tax affairs weren’t exactly in order. Times of Malta revealed how the family lawyer failed to pay tens of thousands of euro in tax. He only settled the tax dues, which he had disputed, when the story broke in September.

Months later, the story would take another twist, when Times of Malta revealed how the prime minister was in contact with the tax commissioner Marvin Gaerty about Grech’s tax issues. Abela has admitted reporting Grech’s tax arrears to the tax chief, but denies he discussed them.

With Gaerty’s phone described as a ‘Pandora’s box’ of information, this will be a story to watch in 2021.

Golden passport scheme loses its lustre

Malta is gearing up for a fight with the EU commission in 2021 over its lucrative passport buying scheme. Back in October, Times of Malta revealed that the EU Commission was planning on launching infringement proceedings against Malta over the scheme, that allows wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship. Days later, the EU issued letters of formal notice, the first step in legal action against Malta.

The scheme has long been open to claims of abuse. And in September, Times of Malta reported how a rogue foreign state used the scheme to sneak a ‘person of interest’ in and out of Europe.

A cry for help

The reality for Malta’s migrants once they are rescued from the Mediterranean, was particularly challenging to report in 2020. Not only were many kept on boats offshore, in an apparent COVID-19 measure, but NGOs were also banned from entering detention and open centres due to health restrictions. But in September, Times of Malta revealed a covertly-recorded video showing overcrowded and filthy conditions in Safi detention centre.

The men described their lives as “catastrophic” as they wait endlessly for news about whether they will be granted asylum. Times of Malta has requested many times for access to the detention centre but these requests have been met with silence.

An offshore account in Jersey

In December, Times of Malta revealed that police were investigating a claim that Lands Authority chief James Piscopo (left, with Keith Schembri) hid around €600,000 in an offshore bank account in Jersey. Just days after the story was published, he decided not to seek a renewal of his job contract.

Unmasking the Maksars

Throughout 2020, more details began to emerge about the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. But while four men have been charged, unanswered questions remain about the involvement of others. In October, a joint investigation by Times of Malta and Malta Today, delved into the international organised crime links of brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar.

They were among a group of men arrested in connection with the murder but never charged. The joint investigation revealed how the alleged bomb makers offered hush money to one of the alleged killers, Vince Muscat, who is seeking a pardon.

The story may prove difficult in 2021 for Abela, who represented the Agius brothers as their lawyer in the past. He will have to decide whether to recuse himself from the pardon request.

Police overtime scandal

In February, Times of Malta revealed a major racket involving police in the traffic unit claiming overtime for jobs they never carried out. The story revealed an operation ongoing for over three years involving the majority of the 50-strong traffic unit. A whistleblower in the unit had spoken up about the abuse, which by the summer, saw a parade of police officers, including a former superintendent, charged with fraud.