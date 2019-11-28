Developments into the murder investigation of Daphne Caruana Galzia have unraveled quickly in the last ten days. Here's how events unfolded.
Day One: Tuesday November 19
- Times of Malta reports that a presidential pardon is on the table for a suspected 'middleman' in the October 2017 murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
- Prime Minister Joseph Muscat later confirms he had signed a letter offering a pardon on the condition his information is sufficient to prosecute the mastermind of the crime.
Day Two: Wednesday November 20
- 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech is arrested after being intercepted by the Armed Forces of Malta while trying to leave the Portomaso marina on his yacht Gio at around 5.30am.
- The arrest of Mr Fenech comes just a day after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat offered a presidential pardon to a suspected middleman, Melvin Theuma, in the October 2017 murder plot
- The Opposition walks out of Parliament in protest over Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s refusal to sack his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi over their links with Yorgen Fenech.
- Protesters gather in their hundreds outside parliament shouting “mafia”, and obstruct Justice Minister Owen Bonnici and Parliamentary Secretary Aaron Farrugia in their car.
Day Three: Thursday November 21
- Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announces that alleged middleman Melvin Theuma is still being questioned and has not yet provided “full information”. Mr Theuma has been offered a pardon on condition the information he provides is enough to secure a prosecution of the people who ordered the 2017 assassination of the journalist.
- Yorgen Fenech is released on bail
Day Four: Friday November 22
- Yorgen Fenech is rearrested after he accompanies investigators to a search of his yacht at Portomaso marina in St Julian’s.
- “I do not shelter anyone,” the Prime Minister said when asked what would happen if the businessman tied any politician to the murder.
- The family of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia express dismay at how Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is putting himself at the centre of the investigation into her assassination. In a statement, they called on Dr Muscat to distance himself from the probe because of Yorgen Fenech’s links to his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.
- Opposition leader Adrian Delia meets President George Vella to urge him to weigh in on the current ‘constitutional crisis’ surrounding the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case.
- Melvin Theuma, the alleged middleman admits himself to hospital early in the morning and returns to police headquarters in the afternoon.
- A second protest draws thousands in front of the Auberge de Castille, renewing calls for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign.
Day Five: Saturday November 23
- Economy Minister Chris Cardona is questioned by police in relation to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.
- Yorgen Fenech is hospitalised, just hours after he formally applies for a presidential pardon to tell all on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. He is released 6 hours later and gets police bail.
- Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia says Joseph Muscat’s position as Prime Minister is no longer tenable as he is being held hostage by criminality.
Day Six: Sunday November 24
- Yorgen Fenech is rearrested for the third time to face questions over his part of the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination investigation.
- At least one low-level employee from Economy Minister Chris Cardona’s secretariat is called in for police questioning.
- Education Minister Evarist Bartolo urges Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri to resign from the Labour Party in a Facebook post, saying “strong, fruit-bearing trees have to be taken care of and even pruned where necessary”. Dr Mizzi hits back, saying he had no intention of resigning and that criticism from his colleagues would only serve to benefit “PN exponents thirsty for power”.
Day Seven: Monday November 25
- Journalists corner Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri in Valletta. Dr Mizzi insists he “stands tall” and has no intention of resigning because he is in no way involved with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation. Mr Schembri declines to comment.
- Suspected middleman Melvin Theuma is formally granted a pardon.
- Protestors brave the weather and gather in front of Parliament again calling for resignations. They toss fake €5000 bank notes sporting the faces of the Prime Minister, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.
Day Eight: Tuesday November 26
- Keith Schembri is questioned by the police and has his Mellieħa home searched. The Prime Minister later tells journalists that his chief of staff has resigned his position.
- Labour MPs unanimously pledge their loyalty to the Prime Minister in a secret confidence vote during a parliamentary group meeting.
- Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi announces his resignation.
- Economy Minister Chris Cardona says he is “suspending himself” until the murder investigation is concluded.
- Yorgen Fenech is released on police bail for the third time since his arrest.
- Parliamentary session is dominated by chaos as two government MPs have to be restrained as they attempt to cross the floor in anger.
- Outside, protestors shout “thieves” and “killers” and throw eggs and coins at ministerial cars.
Day Nine: Wednesday November 27
- Keith Schembri is under arrest along with Yorgen Fenech’s doctor Adrian Vella. Dr Vella is suspected of passing messages to Mr Fenech from Mr Schembri.
- Yorgen Fenech pins Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder on Keith Schembri during questioning.
- Yorgen Fenech is arrested for a fourth time.
- The Caruana Galizia family request an urgent meeting with the Attorney General over Yorgen Fenech's pardon request.
- Opposition MPs walk out of Parliament after the Prime Minister refuses to resign.
- Protestors are out in droves outside Parliament once again. Student protestors stage a peaceful sit in at the War Memorial roundabout and stall traffic. They continue to call on the Prime Minister to resign.
Day Ten: Thursday November 28
- Prime Minister Jospeh muscat says he hopes investigations will be concluded in a matter of hours.
- The European Parliament says it will send an urgent fact-finding mission next week to look into the fallout from the investigation into the death of the murdered journalist.
- Sources close to the investigation reveal Yorgen Fenech paid Melvin Theuma €150,000 to arrange for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.
- Investigations reveal that the Prime Minister had been aware of Yorgen Fenech’s status as a suspect in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia around 15 months ago.
- Reuters interview the wife of Vince Muscat, one of the three men accused of the murder. They report that plotters initially planned to shoot Daphne Caruana Galizia with a rifle.